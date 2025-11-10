Student Was Forced To Trade His Calculator For His Smartphone To Avoid Cheating, So He Soon Realized His Professor’s Rule Made No Sense At All

Every student has faced a strange classroom rule that makes them question reality.

For one computer science major, it came when his professor insisted he ditch his calculator for a “less programmable” device… his smartphone.

Let’s just say the irony wasn’t lost on him.

You can program your calculator, use your phone instead. Short but funny story from college. I was taking a science class back in my college days, and I had a TI-89-ish calculator for all my classes.

My professor apparently had a rule where you couldn’t use scientific calculators — you could only use a basic one. Well, on a test day, I brought in my regular TI calculator, and the professor came up to me saying I could program that and told me to use my phone instead.

The funny part? I was a software engineer (going for a computer science degree at the time) who probably could have figured out how to write a basic calculator app with anything I could have cheated with. From then on, I just used my phone, knowing I could secretly cheat if I really wanted to — because apparently, you can program your TI, but not your phone.

