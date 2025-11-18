Teen Tried To Be Patient With Her Grieving Grandmother, But When Her Grandmother Constantly Criticized Everything She Did, She Begged Her Mom To Make Her Leave

Everyone always says to treat your elders with respect, but respect goes both ways.

After her grandmother moved in following her husband’s death, one teen tried to be patient with her grief.

But when the sadness turned into daily criticism of her attitude and body, the house started to feel less like home and more like a place she didn’t belong.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking my mom if my grandma could live anywhere else? My (15F) grandpa on my mom’s side recently passed, and my grandmother has been really sad and depressed for a while since it happened. She lived with my uncle for a little bit before one day she told me and my mom she was coming over for a week or two.

This living arrangement wasn’t at all what this teen expected.

I thought this would be fun since I really like my grandma. But as soon as she walked in, she was acting really off. She started making rude remarks about me “needing a hamburger” (I’m really skinny for my age) and telling my mom that I needed “better discipline.” These comments were mostly made out of the blue, without the conversation being even remotely related.

And as it turned out, the arrangement may last longer than this teen ever agreed to.

Anyways, she stayed for a few days before she and my mom called me into the living room. They told me that they were considering having my grandmother live with us for a little while. I asked how long “a little while” was, in what I thought was a respectful tone, to which my grandma replied, “Don’t give me that tone. I’ll leave when I want.”

She pleaded with her mom to reconsider.

Later, I asked my mom to come into my room, and I tried to phrase it nicely, but basically asked if my grandma could stay at my uncle’s or if there was anywhere else she could go. My mom said that my grandma was going through a lot right now and that I needed to be more understanding. I told her that I did understand — that I had also lost my grandpa and was also devastated — but that I wasn’t taking my emotions out on my family members.

But her mom didn’t seem to care.

My mom said that if I kept acting like this, then she’d send me to live with my uncle where my grandma had been living. I didn’t really understand what I said to warrant this, because I thought I was calmly getting my point across.

Having her grandmother there was really starting to wear on her.

Anyways, my grandma’s been here for three days now, and she’s been staying up and making noise until ungodly hours of the night. She’s also been blaming me for her things going missing or eating her food. Most of her food is literally low-cal diet stuff, and I am definitely not interested. Anyways, AITA for not wanting my grandma to live with us?

Sounds like grandma is bringing a lot of trouble into this household.

What did Reddit think?

This teen isn’t in the wrong for asking for something completely reasonable.

At this point, maybe it is better if she lives elsewhere.

Maybe the only way out of this is through it.

This mother personally wouldn’t tolerate this grandma’s bad behavior, regardless of whether she was grieving.

She tried to be understanding of what her grandmother was going through, but she wouldn’t let herself continue to be a punching bag.

