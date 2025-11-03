Teen Wants To Dress As A Princess At The Renaissance Fair, But Her Friends Say It’ll Ruin Their Costume Dynamic

An 18-year-old was invited to a Renaissance fair with two couples and planned to go all out with a princess look—complete with hennin and gown.

But her friend, who had already claimed the princess role to match her knight boyfriend, pushed back, saying it would “confuse” people if there were two princesses.

Now she’s wondering if it would be wrong to wear her dream outfit anyway.

AITA for wanting to be a princess too? I (18F) was invited to go to a renaissance fair with a couple of my friends. It would be me and two other couples. Before asking me, they made sure I wouldn’t mind being the 5th wheel (which I don’t). A few days after the couple that invited me (18F) and (18M) asked what I was thinking for my costume. I replied that I wanted to be a princess with a hennin. My friend replied that she was going to be the same thing, wearing a green dress.

Only thing better than one princess is two princesses, right?

I said that I also wanted to be wearing green but would settle for blue since she had already decided. But they were both pretty against me being a princess, even if wearing a different color, their reason being that because it was couples costume for them (knight and princess) it would be weird if I also a princess. They also added that people wouldn’t be able to tell who was the couple between us.

Huh…

I feel like it’s not that serious. We suggested other costumes (I suggested being her lady-in-waiting, but she was very against that and they suggested I be a court jester or wizard but I would really like to wear a dress/something girly). By the end of the conversation it seemed like everyone was getting a little frustrated and my friend told me I could wear whatever I want and that it was my choice. But I’m not sure if she would still prefer me not to be a princess/be upset but me doing so. So wibta if I wore a (distinct) princess costume as well?

Reddit largely sided with her—NTA.

This person says this feels childish.

It’s a fair, not a royal court, and no one “owns” a costume.

Dressing as a princess in a different color isn’t stealing the spotlight, it’s just joining in the fun…if it even is still fun.

Newsflash: the Renaissance Fair has room for more than one tiara.

