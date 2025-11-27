Teenage Girl Talks Her Mom Into Letting Her Go To Therapy, But Now She Feels Guilty About Talking About Her Mom With Her Therapist

What happens in therapy stays in therapy, or at least it should unless the person in therapy feels like sharing it with someone else.

If you were in therapy, would you feel guilty about venting about your mom to your therapist, or would you think that's the whole entire point of going to therapy?

In this story, one teenage girl is second guessing what she told her therapist.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my therapist about my mom's actions and being 'disrespectful' to my mom? I, 17F, have always had problems with my parents (56F and 57M) being overly controlling. I've always tried to be the nicest possible to everyone and my parents, and I rarely lie to them. However, I recently realized that a large majority of the things I had always considered to be normal were not, due to friends or videos online.

Here are some examples…

These things include but are not limited to: – Preventing me from buying my own clothes, directing me on what to wear. – Preventing me from going out with my friends unless it is on the same street as where I live. – Preventing me from leaving the room without telling them where I am going in our house.

Considering she’s 17, her parents should give her more freedom.

– Preventing me from leaving the house for more than eight minutes by calling me frantically whenever I leave. I have to take my dog for walks. – Preventing me from using regular kitchen units, ex. stove. I am 17. – Preventing me from communicating online whatsoever. – Regularly booking hair appointments for me without asking whenever she considers it to be 'getting too long.'

What do they mean they didn’t decide for her to be there? They’re her parents!

– Getting things taken away whenever I get a grade below 90%. – Random insults whenever I try to question her, pointed jokes. My dad doesn't do anything, and doesn't seem to care. – Being constantly told that I shouldn't be able to make decisions about anything while at home because 'you're just along for the ride, we didn't decide for you to be here.' – Whenever we have a minor disagreement or I try to correct something my mom says, she always starts complaining about how 'disrespectful' I am, and she starts crying and forces me to hug her and then everything goes back to normal as if I said nothing.

Therapy is probably a good idea.

Recently, I haven't been doing the best mentally due to this and other things, so I decided to speak up to her about how I've been feeling (not about her, just about how I felt depressed and I wanted to talk to an outside perspective) and convinced her to get me a therapist after a long argument. After my first appointment my mom constantly questioned me about the topics discussed and complained that I was obviously only talking to the therapist about her.* I didn't really feel like talking to her, and I felt really uneasy, so I wasn't really saying much.

Wow, her mom sounds dramatic!

She got really angry at me for being 'short' with her, and she kept claiming that I was making myself 'out to be the angel' in all of this, assuming that I had told my therapist, and then stormed off and started crying. I will admit I was being rather rude, and I rolled my eyes. She thinks I'm avoiding her now, and that I'm trying to spend less time with my family. I cut her off accidentally when she told me this, and now she's complaining that they failed in raising me.

She’s second guessing talking to her therapist.

She just ran upstairs crying 'all we've ever done is love you,' and I feel really depressed like I've done something wrong. I was in fact avoiding them, and I'm not really the best at not showing my annoyance, so it didn't go well. AITA for telling my therapist about my mom's actions and being disrespectful to my mom?

She needs to tell her therapist the truth about her feelings, her experience and anything else she needs to talk through.

She should not feel guilty about what she tells her therapist.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person reassures her to trust her therapist…and go away to college!

If only her mom would go to therapy!

This internet stranger wants to give her a hug.

This person thinks the mom is a horrible parent.

She should keep going to therapy.

