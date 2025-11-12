Teenager’s Mom Kept Saying She Smelled Bad Even After Showering, So She Finally Snapped And Told Her To Stop Making Her Feel Bad About Herself

Every teenager worries about how they look or smell, but it’s worse when the criticism comes from home.

AITA for yelling at my mom to leave me alone after she kept saying I stink even though I shower twice a day? So basically, my mom is constantly telling me that I (F16) “stink” or that I need to shower — even when I literally just got out of the shower.

I shower twice a day, once in the morning and then again after practice. I use deodorant, and I wear perfume. It’s gotten to the point where it’s making me really insecure. I’ve even asked my friends — as early as fifth grade — if I smell bad, and everyone says no.

But my mom just won’t stop. Sometimes it’s right after I’ve showered — she’ll say, “Did you shower? Well, it doesn’t smell like it. You need to take another shower.” Sometimes she even bends down to smell me, and it’s so stupid and infuriating.

The other day, she said it again, and I finally snapped. I yelled at her to leave me alone and told her she’s making me feel terrible about myself. My dad says I overreacted and that I should have just ignored it, but at this point, I just want everyone to leave me alone. AITA?

She might not stink, but maybe something else does.

Maybe it’s time for her mom to visit the doctor.

There’s definitely something strange going on here.

Maybe her mom means she smells in a different kind of way.

She’s done apologizing for something that isn’t even true.

