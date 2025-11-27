Teen’s Dad Lost His Phone Twice In One Year, But When She Refused To Lend Him Hers, He Blew Up And Called Her Selfish

Parents are supposed to be the ones setting a good example for their kids, but sometimes they’re the ones who need reminding about responsibility.

After her flighty father misplaced his phone yet again and asked to take hers to work, she drew the line.

Now he’s calling her selfish for refusing to clean up his mess.

Read on to find out how it all played out.

AITA for not allowing my dad to use my phone My dad lost his phone. He is a 5th-grade teacher. He normally uses his phone’s alarm function throughout his workday to remind him of certain times (lunch, changing classes, etc.). He is asking me today if he could use my phone at his work for the alarm function.

But she had two good reasons for saying no.

I told him no for a few reasons. There are many devices that can be used as an alarm. He can use his work computer, for example. I use my phone for my work and my college classes. I have class today, and I need my phone for my coursework. My job also contacts me specifically on an app on my phone and nowhere else.

Now her father is angry with her.

This is the second time within a year that he’s lost his phone, and he’s mad at me for not letting him use mine when he keeps losing his. AITA for not letting him use my phone?

She’s tired of having to parent her own parent.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

There are plenty of other viable options for her dad.

Her reasons for not wanting to share are completely valid.

The roles feel a little reversed here.

Her dad really needs to find a way to stop losing so many phones.

Maybe next time he loses his phone, he’ll also find some accountability.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.