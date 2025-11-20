The Famous “Chicago Rat Hole” Has A Huge Following, But It Turns Out That It Was Made By A Squirrel

There is a pothole in the pavement in Chicago that is shaped just like a rat, likely made when the road crew laid down the top layer of the road on top of a dead animal.

The so-called “Chicago Rat Hole” has gotten tons of attention and many supporters since it was found.

There is even a TikTok video that shows the hole, followed by a person dressed up in religious robes blessing the hole and throwing a piece of cheese at it as a fun joke.

The description of the video reads, “Blessing the grave of a god fearing Ratholic.”

Ok, that is funny.

It is crazy what types of weird things will go viral online.

Recently, however, experts have analyzed the hole and found that it wasn’t actually made by a rat.

Instead, they found that it was made from a squirrel.

While it is good to know, it is unlikely that people will start calling it something new. The ‘Rat Hole’ just has a certain ring to it that people really love.

If you were in Chicago, would you come to visit the hole? Lots of people in the comments (see below) seem like they would.

