Their Boss Gave Them Rules About How They Could Use Their Vacation Time, So They Came Up With a Clever Idea to Make it Work For Them

Not allowed to take vacation days from overtime all at once or on Fridays? Got you! “A few years back when I was working for my previous company as a commissioning engineer (about 60% of the year of field service, 40% office), I had accrued about 10 days of not yet planned overtime by the beginning of October. We were allowed to use that overtime as vacation days, which made sense for me because I’d have pay a hefty amount of taxes on that money otherwise, and I didn’t particularly need that money.

So at some point my then boss calls me to his office to tell me I should plan when I’d take those days, with the requirement to not take them all at once and not on Fridays for the rest of the year. Since I had already planned 3 weeks of vacation from vacation days during Christmas, he probably had some things in mind. His intention about the “not everything at once”-part probably was to not have me missing for 5 weeks at once. The intention about the “not on Fridays”-part probably was to not have me going home from any possible field trips every Tuesday evening. So I sat at my desk and started thinking about if I should use those days in a way of 2 times a full week of vacation or some extended weekends beginning after Wednesdays.

Looking through my calendar which Wednesdays I would be best to use, I had a brilliant idea. Wednesdays. 10 weeks in a row. Adding to that 3 weeks during Christmas. So starting the next week, I didn’t go on any field trips for 3 months. Safe to say, my boss wasn’t particularly happy, but did not say a word since his requirements were fully met.”

