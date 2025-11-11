They Were Forced To Share The TV With Their Siblings, So They Chose The Least Appealing TV Shows Possible

Having to share your toys, television, or time with your siblings as a child feels like a form of torture at the time.

What’s the cleverest way a kid could possibly get around those rules? One person recently shared a devilishly funny malicious compliance story on Reddit about this exact situation. Here’s what went down.

If you’re going to watch TV, you have to include your little sister. When I was around 10, my parents had a rule.

If the TV is on, your little sister has to be allowed to watch too if she wants.

A completely fair rule to an adult, but oppression to a child.

I usually wanted to watch cartoons, and she always wanted those annoying sing along shows. Arguments every day. One Saturday morning, I turned on the TV, plopped her down in front of it and immediately put on a wildlife documentary about ants.

Now that’s diabolical.

I sat there with the remote in hand, patiently explaining every single scene to her like it was the most exciting thing in the world. She lasted about 6 minutes before running off.

Even 6 minutes is impressive.

My dad poked his head in, saw her already running off to play and asked why the TV was still on. I told him she didn’t want to stay. I don’t know if my parents knew what happened but for some reasons, my parents quietly dropped the “you must include her” rule for the rest of that summer.

If they knew, they were probably amused.

Cartoons were mine again.

Rarely are these stories malicious and wholesome at the same time. Let’s see what Reddit commenters had to say.

Most comments commended the original poster.

Others commiserated with the little sister.

One person suggested the original poster should have milked it more.

Some used the comments section to reminisce.

And shared their own set of family tv rules from growing up.

Sharing the tv isn’t always caring!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.