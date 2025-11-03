Thieves Thought They Could Pull Another Return Scam On The Store, But This Clever Employee Put Her Foot Down And Dismissed Every Persistent Attempt They Made

It’s amazing the audacity of some shoplifters these days.

This employee had a feeling that a shoplifter had stolen the item he was trying to return, but gave him store credit anyway. But then he tried to do it again, and that’s when things got interesting.

Read below for the entertaining full story.

How Dumb Do You Think I Am? About a week ago, we had someone do a receiptless return for merch credit on something that was in the grey area of our policy, but we went ahead and did it. Wasn’t suspicious until he then tried to return something that’s SUPER commonly stolen (“oh yeah, I’m returning this too”), and I had no records of selling that particular style in the last six months because we had discontinued it. So, I turned him away. I thought it was the end of that until I saw him in the store six hours later, but still during my shift. This time, he made a beeline for some pricey products that are easily pocketed, so I wandered up and put on the customer service charm.

This employee started following the alleged thief.

Me: Hello again! Did you forget something earlier? Was there something I could help you find? Thief: Oh! Uh. No. I’m just. Uh. Finding something for. Uh. My sister. And other stuff. Thanks. Me: Alright! Let me know if you need anything, okay? I’ll be around in case you have any questions! And wouldn’t you know it? I HAPPENED to need to straighten and help customers wherever he went. Ultimately, he happened to decide he didn’t need anything that particular time and left. I also happened to need to get carts and saw him get in his car and drive off. No more than ten minutes later, my cashier pages me for an ID to process a return. I walk up, and guess who I see returning another one of the items he successfully returned earlier? So, this happens.

The exchange between them went like this.

Me: Oh… It’s you. You’re returning another one? Thief: Yeah. Uh. I told the guy earlier I had two. Me: I see. I guess I’m just confused—why didn’t you bring this one in with you? And you drove away ten minutes ago?? Thief: Uh. Yeah. I didn’t have time. I mean, I told the guy earlier… Me: Do you have a receipt for this one? Thief: No…

It went on.

Me: And how did you pay for it? I can look up your credit card. Thief: Cash. Me: I see. And do you have a membership with us? Thief: No. But I bought it here like three weeks ago. Can’t you look it up or something? Me: You definitely bought it at THIS location, and it was definitely in the last two months? Thief: Uhhh. Yeah. Me: I’d be more than happy to look it up then. If you just want to wait over here, I’ll take this to look it up!

She told him off.

I took the product and the opportunity to sit down for 5 minutes, knowing full well that I wouldn’t find a receipt because I looked it up after the first time he left. Sidenote: I will often take the product with me while I look it up. We’ve had a few thieves leave without the product because they get nervous the longer we take. This one, in particular, did not. Me: Sorry, sir, looks like I wasn’t able to find the receipt, so I’m not able to do the return. Thief: [multitude of feigned outrage/confused expressions] But… But you guys did it earlier, I just. Uh. I don’t understand… Me: So here’s the deal. The return earlier was a customer service gesture, and I wasn’t even supposed to do it. Now you’re returning two, and my system is telling me I haven’t sold any in the last six months. You’re telling me you bought it here. If you’re able to find a receipt, I’d be more than happy to help you.

He came back to make a complaint.

So he left. For five minutes. Then he came back and demanded our customer service line and my name, so I happily wrote both on a business card and gave it to him. Ten minutes later, cashier calls me up again. Thief: So, I called this number and they said to go ahead and do it. Here’s the reference number and everything. Me: Okay, great! Let me just call and verify, one moment! I called, explained the situation, and all they verified is that he did, indeed, make a complaint against me. Yup, this guy had the gall to make a complaint from his phone, give his info, and complain about me over a product I know he stole. But it gets better.

He stole something again.

I went out and explained the situation and turned him away yet again. This time, I noticed he had another product in his hand, but he was in line to buy it. Things resolved fairly easily, but I got called away to another part of the store. Not two minutes after that, my cashier radios me: “Uhhhhh, that guy just walked out with something in his hands.” Great! I was too busy to deal with it just then, but I didn’t have to wait very long for the next thing to happen.

Then his accomplice walked in with the same item.

Five minutes after that, a sketchy-looking woman ambled in and tried to do a return without proof of purchase. For… You guessed it, the very same product I saw in the thief’s hands earlier. Now, I’m not a cop. I couldn’t prove they were together (they had parked around the building), nor that this was the same product. But I quickly turned her away so I could get to passing ALL of their info along to the relevant authorities. I wish I could say that was the end of them for that day, but it wasn’t. I got a phone call from our sister store, thanking me for the heads-up I gave them, because the pair of them went down there trying to pull the same exact thing.

Nice try! Good thing nothing gets past this employee.

Some thieves just don’t know when to quit.

