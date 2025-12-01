Unhappy Customer Paid A Transfer Fee To Replace Money That Was Stolen From His Bank Account, So He Switched Banks And Transferred All His Money To The New Account

Ugh, this kind of stuff drives me nuts…

I’m referring to banking institutions that make life harder than it has to be for their customers for no reason at all!

Well, this Reddit user had to deal with something like that and they said NO MORE.

Check out how they handled this annoying situation.

We switched banks after they lost my dad’s savings and tried to bill us for their mistake. “Years ago we had moved from one state to the next. About a month ago, some lady had managed to find an old check book or something of my dad’s and managed to clear out his entire savings. My dad tried to buy groceries and thought his card was broken, went to order a new one was shocked when he found out that all of his money was gone and tried to clear it up with the bank.

The bank blew it on this one.

He said to me later that there should of been noticeable red flags from the bank with that check. We were out of state, the check that the lady cashed was pretty old (about 5-6 years old) and my dad recently had a divorce about 3 years ago and had to make a new account, they require to check signatures and I’m not sure how they managed to pass that, it should of been suspicious at the start since it was cashing out the entire savings.

Hmmm…

The bank apologized and said that the banker handing the situation will be disciplined, the police will be called (she was found and arrested later), and that his money will be returned in 2-3 days or today and a $40 transfer fee was required. I’m not sure how the entire conversation went exactly went bust here is the break down. Dad= dad BL= Bank Lady Dad: why a transfer fee? BL: that’s for our policy sir Dad: I’m not paying for something you guys messed up on, I literally have no money, let alone cash BL: I’m sorry if we aren’t up to your expectations at this time, Dad: Can you please talk to management and see if you can get it in by tomorrow? BL: hang on My dad was put on hold for 30 minutes until he was put on the phone with a manger who wasn’t much help. Dad: *trying to still be nice at this point* can you at least put in the money tomorrow? Manager: I mean I can try but that would still be $40 Dad: no Manager: Then you have to wait for 4 days dad: I’m not paying for some idiots mistake, Manager: if you don’t like our service then your welcome to go somewhere else.

You got it!

Cue Malicious Compliance My dad hung up and called me over to help him drive to another bank. He didn’t tell me what he was doing after he made an account. When his funds were back, he transferred the money to his new account.”

That’s just horrible customer service!

