Viral Video Where Grandma Upstaged A Gender Reveal Party Gets A Follow-Up With “Narcissist Mom Reveal” Interview

Not long ago, a video went viral where a young couple was having a gender reveal party. The husband popped a blue color, then the wife did green, leaving them confused.

The grandma, who planned the party, then steps in and pops a pink color, which is the true gender. Lots of people thought Grandma was upstaging the event and making it about herself.

So, the mom and grandma got together to do an interview about the experience. It is captioned, “Narcissist mom reveal. Gender reveal story time.”

They want to set the record straight.

The video begins with the young mother saying, “Here is my narcissist mom reveal.”

It seems like they are both smiling and doing this in good spirits.

After recapping the situation, the daughter asks her mom, “Would you say that I have set boundaries with you?”

To which grandma replies, “No.

The daughter asks, “How about the fact that I live a state away?”

Grandma says, “You already lived a state away, and then you came back, and then you went back. You like to be close to me.”

Kids move around; that isn’t always about boundaries.

Later in the video, the daughter asks her mom why she did it. Grandma replies, “Exactly half the people are right. I did it for the element of surprise. I wanted to do something funny, I wanted to make it exciting. I was the keeper of the gender, that’s why I wore a shirt that said keeper of the gender. I wanted you to go through every emotion that you did. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t care what anybody says; it worked like a charm. Had nothing to do about me. I didn’t even get dressed up.”

This seems pretty reasonable to me.

Finally, she gets right to the point and asks her mom if she thinks she is a narcissist.

Her mom replies, “**** no. No way, nope. Nope.”

Overall, it is a fun video, and it does seem like this family is pretty close.

Watch the full video for yourself:

The people in the comments aren’t convinced, and many of them still don’t like Grandma.

Here is someone who says the mom is looking at the audience in a mean way.

It really isn’t clear.

I do agree with this commenter.

This drama is out of hand.

