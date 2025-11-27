November 27, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Artistic Displays She Saw At A Store In California

by Matthew Gilligan

walmart with fancy displays

TikTok/@cassyluxdiaz

Most of us know what Walmart stores look like…

They’re kind of drab and definitely not exciting…

But the folks at this Walmart are doing things differently!

A TikTokker named Cassy showed viewers that the workers at her local Walmart have gone above and beyond and turned this location into a work of art!

artistic display at walmart

TikTok/@cassyluxdiaz

Cassy showed viewers a huge collection of loofahs that were color-coded to reveal the Walmart logo.

She said, “Wow, this is honestly amazing.”

In other parts of the store, huge buckets and containers of water hung from the ceiling and had some artistic flourishes to them.

artistic display at walmart

TikTok/@cassyluxdiaz

In the text overlay, Cassy wrote, “Walmart or art museum?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “My local Walmart really stepped it up on their displays and I was AMAZED. The creativity here was chef’s kiss.”

cool display at walmart

TikTok/@cassyluxdiaz

Let’s take a look at the video.

@cassyluxdiaz

My local Walmart really stepped it up on their displays and I was AMAZED 😭😂✨ the creativity here was chefs kiss ✨ #walmart #funny #artmuseum #walmartfinds #walmarthaul

♬ original sound – cassyluxdiaz

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 9.04.19 AM Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Artistic Displays She Saw At A Store In California

Another TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 9.04.34 AM Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Artistic Displays She Saw At A Store In California

And this individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 26 at 9.04.49 AM Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Artistic Displays She Saw At A Store In California

We hope that all Walmart stores start doing this!

