Walmart Shopper Was Impressed With The Artistic Displays She Saw At A Store In California

Most of us know what Walmart stores look like…

They’re kind of drab and definitely not exciting…

But the folks at this Walmart are doing things differently!

A TikTokker named Cassy showed viewers that the workers at her local Walmart have gone above and beyond and turned this location into a work of art!

Cassy showed viewers a huge collection of loofahs that were color-coded to reveal the Walmart logo.

She said, “Wow, this is honestly amazing.”

In other parts of the store, huge buckets and containers of water hung from the ceiling and had some artistic flourishes to them.

In the text overlay, Cassy wrote, “Walmart or art museum?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “My local Walmart really stepped it up on their displays and I was AMAZED. The creativity here was chef’s kiss.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

We hope that all Walmart stores start doing this!

