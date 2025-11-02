Water Company Employee Called An Internet Service Provider After They Told A Customer The Water Department Damaged Her Line, And Made Them Admit Their Mistake On The Call

Sometimes, the best way to handle bad customer service is to let them embarrass themselves.

So, what would you do if a customer came in claiming your company broke her internet line, all because another provider told her to “take it up with you?”

Would you argue with her because it’s not your company’s fault? Or would you call the other company directly and let them explain their mistake?

In the following story, a water company employee finds herself facing this very decision and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it played out.

Actually, I *do* work here, and the phone call of shame I work at a very small municipal water company in a tiny community, so it’s easy to get to know and enjoy your neighbors. Just so everyone knows, lines get replaced! Damage happens! When we damage stuff, it’s really easy to call the affected company and let them know, they come right out to repair it and bill us! Also, no work has been done recently at this address.

The repairman tried to shift the blame.

One dear lady came in yesterday to ask if Century Dink had called us. Cue my nonplussed expression. I asked for clarification. She explained that her internet had been down for well over a week and that when the repairman came, he said we hit the line and to take it up with us.

So, she offered to call the company.

I, internally laughing in greedy anticipation of my hopeful proposal, “Dearest Lady, would you like me to call them back????” She was initially taken aback that I would offer, but agreed to come back the next day (today) for exactly that. (A brief shout out to my amazing boss, who not only approved this but didn’t make me clock out even when she fully knew it might get spicy!!!) She came in this afternoon.

The service representative didn’t know what to say.

After dialing the repair line and staying on hold for 28 minutes, the poor human who had to take this call answered. After verifying Dearest Lady’s identity and account number, he asked how he could help. I introduced myself. ” My name is DivideEducational919 calling from Ye Olde Municipal Water Company. Our mutual client was told by one of your representatives to take up her broken internet line with us, and so she has. I am here! Now, did you expect me to go repair this cable myself????” 2 full seconds of silence

Before hanging up, she gave him a suggestion.

Agent: “Again, my name is Poor Harried Representative, and I am happy to take responsibility for this call….” I lurked in the background, finding the contact info for Alternative to Dink whilst they created a date for the repair, and at the end, he said, “Can I help with anything else?” I said, “I hope you email the last person who helped Dearest Lady and let them know how stupid you felt getting this call, how stupid this call was, and how sorry I am that they didn’t receive it”. Don’t mess with my older HOA residents. I’m your huckleberry.

Wow! It’s great to see someone go out of their way to provide good customer service.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This reader has a lot of questions.

That’s a good point.

It sounds like this is what happened.

Here’s someone who had the opposite problem.

She sure fixed that situation! Hats off to her for some quick thinking and excellent customer service!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.