What Happens When You Check Their IG Highlights And See A Lot Of Expensive Travel? – ‘When she’s a 10/10 and you think you’re good to go.’

Most people are attracted to folks who like to get out of their towns and expand their horizons, but A TikTokker named Luke posted a video that seems to throw shade at young women who are highly travelled.

Luke wrote in a text overlay, “When she’s a 10/10 and you think you’re good to go, but you check her IG highlights and you see this.”

He then showed a hypothetical young woman’s IG account, and the highlights that show a series of locations:

Miami, Montenegro, Florence, Albania, Greece, Berlin, Budapest, Prague, Austria, Portugal, Dolomites, Switzerland, Iceland and Morocco.

Hmmm…

Luke thinks this is a bad thing, and writes in the video’s caption, “If you know, you know.”

So… do you know what he’s hinting at?

Do you understand what he’s alluding to?

Because it’s spicy… (more on that later).

Take a look at the video and see if you can figure it out…

If you know, you know 🫡

Alright, so now we come to the comments section… and these people had ZERO clue what he’s actually talking about.

Annabelle thinks this is just a lifestyle choice.

lol… sure.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.01.45 AM What Happens When You Check Their IG Highlights And See A Lot Of Expensive Travel? When she’s a 10/10 and you think you’re good to go.

Gemma thinks this hypothetical young woman just likes to travel and can afford to go anywhere she pleases.

Maybe…

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.02.00 AM What Happens When You Check Their IG Highlights And See A Lot Of Expensive Travel? When she’s a 10/10 and you think you’re good to go.

And denitsa didn’t hold back… and got it completely wrong.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.04.03 AM What Happens When You Check Their IG Highlights And See A Lot Of Expensive Travel? When she’s a 10/10 and you think you’re good to go.

So yeah… he’s talking about trading a vacation for a certain type of female attention.

But before you get angry… remember, this is a hypothetical person. He’s not making a joke about anybody real.

Or is he????

