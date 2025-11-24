November 24, 2025 at 8:47 am

‘What in the Dollar Tree is going on around here?!’ – Target Shopper Showed TikTok Viewers The Disastrous State Of A Store

by Matthew Gilligan

What in the Dollar Tree is going on around here?! Is there no common decency anymore?!?!

Well, by the looks of this viral TikTok video, it sure doesn’t look like it…

A shopper named Kay showed TikTok viewers what was going on at a Target store and let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty…

Kay showed viewers the clothing section of a Target store that looked like it got hit by a tornado.

She sounded shocked and she said, “Look at this Target…”

Kay then said, “What the **** is going on? Why is it in such disarray? What happened to public decorum?”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Customers have no respect.”

You can say that again!

Here’s the video.

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer nailed it.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Some shoppers have absolutely no manners!

