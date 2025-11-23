Wife Asks Husband To Co-Sign A Loan So Her Brother Can Buy A Used Car To Drive To Work, But He Refuses To Agree

When you get hired for a job, it’s important to think about how you’re going to get to and from work. If public transportation won’t cut it, you might need a reliable car.

Would you be willing to co-sign a loan for a family member if they needed to buy a car in order to drive to work?

In this story, one man’s wife asked him to do just that for her brother, but he thinks it’s a really bad idea to co-sign a loan for his brother-in-law.

AITA for opting to not co-sign BIL car loan? Backstory: A few months ago, BIL was looking tor a job and I advised him he should get a job that is accessible without a car. He declined the advice because a friend of his was going to allow him to use their car so he got a job far away that’s inaccessible without a car.

His brother-in-law isn’t in a very good financial situation.

Finance: BIL job pays 25/hr, he’s rent is 2500 (another impulsive decision). He can barely cover rent and I’ve helped him pay for a few months. I make decent money but i budget strictly. Wife is a stay at home mom, no credit but will be going to work soon.

His wife asked him to do a favor for her brother.

Now: BIL’s friend wants his car back. BIL has no means to get to work. He wants to finance a used car so my wife asked if I can co-sign because he has bad credit. I declined to co-sign but instead offered him to stay with us so he can car pool with her when she starts work.

Now, they’re arguing about it.

My wife is upset and said I’m being petty by not just co-signing a car for him. I explained to her financially it doesn’t make sense to me because I’m putting myself at great risk. She said it will be an inconvenience for her to drop and pick him up from work. Thoughts ?

His brother-in-law is a big financial risk. She shouldn’t co-sign the loan.

His brother-in-law probably won’t make the payments.

This person thinks he’s already being too generous.

Here’s another vote not to co-sign.

Nobody thinks he should co-sign.

His brother-in-law will have to find another way to get to work.

