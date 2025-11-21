Wife Enjoys Having The House To Herself On Her Days Off, So She Gets Upset When Her Husband Decides To Work From Home

Some people would rather have their spouses work in the office than work from home.

The woman in this story is a nurse who values her rare days off to enjoy peace and quiet at home.

So when her husband decides to work from home instead of the office, she gets really upset.

Is her reaction valid? Read the full story below.

AITA for getting upset every time my husband chooses to work from home? A little background, I am a per diem nurse. Most weeks, I work two shifts (7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.). Here’s how it works: I put in my availability and then I am assigned to a hospital by 5:30 a.m. the morning of. We have two kids. One goes to daycare, the other goes to pre-k. On the days I work, my husband takes care of getting the kids ready and drops them off in the morning. He also takes care of pick-up after school.

This woman’s husband has the flexibility to either go to his workplace or work from home.

My husband works for a college and is piloting a program. He is supposed to go into work two days a week, and the rest of the week, he works from home. On the days I don’t end up working, I take care of the morning routine and after-school pick-up.

She gets upset, though, when her husband changes his mind at the last minute.

Like if I get canceled or if there is a schedule conflict, my husband and I keep getting into fights. I get upset when he says he’s going to go into the office and then doesn’t end up doing it on my day off. This is essentially what happens. I get excited to have the house to myself. The next day, he’s like, “Meh, I don’t think I’m going to go into the office today.”

So now, he thinks she’s overly controlling him and dictating what he needs to do.

He’s not really in my way or anything. I just never get to be by myself. A little more context, he has a lot of hobbies: hunting, fishing, and bike riding. I give him all the time he wants to do those things without any pushback. He says I am trying to “dictate” or “monitor” his work. Am I the jerk for getting upset every time he stays home from work?

Is she being controlling, or is her husband overreacting?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit

Everyone needs a little personal space to recharge.

