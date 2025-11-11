Wife’s Hubby Told Her To “Deal With It” During Labor, So She Said The Same When He Screamed In Pain From Kidney Stones

Love usually makes people softer at heart, but sometimes they end up just plain cruel.

When one woman’s hubby told her to “chill” during one of the most painful moments of her life, something in her shifted.

By the time he was the one crying out in pain, she decided to give him a taste of his own medicine.

AITAH for snapping at my husband when he was in pain, just like he snapped at me during my labor? I’m (F24) and my husband’s (M30), and we had our first baby boy about a year ago. Honestly, my pregnancy was kinda rough and labor was super painful. Like, I wanted a natural birth, and I was screaming and crying my head off because the pain was insane.

My husband hadn’t slept all night and got kinda annoyed by my screaming. At one point, he was like, “Can you just chill and deal with it instead of screaming so much?” That kinda hurt me, not gonna lie. But the baby came out a few hours later, and we kinda forgot about it.

Fast forward to a few days ago — he suddenly had this crazy stomach pain. We rushed him to the hospital, and it turns out he had kidney stones. The pain was sooo bad he was screaming louder than I did, lol.

And I was tired from no sleep taking care of our toddler, so I snapped and said, “Can you just deal with it for a bit? Why you gotta scream so much?” He looked shocked and got really quiet after that. Later, he told me I was being super insensitive and that it upset him. I reminded him about how he told me to “deal with it” back when I was in labor.

Now he’s mad and calling me petty, saying I was being mean on purpose. His family is also pressuring me for being “mean.” So like, AITAH here?

What did Reddit think?

The pain might have been temporary, but their resentments ran deep.

