Woman Agreed To Split The Rent With Her Roommate, But When Her Roommate Moved Her Boyfriend In, She No Longer Wanted To Split The Rent 50/50

If you were renting a 2-bedroom apartment and you had one bedroom but 2 people had the other bedroom, would you pay half the rent or a third of the rent?

When one woman’s roommate decided to move her boyfriend into their two-bedroom apartment, she figured it was only fair to revisit the rent arrangement.

After all, there’s now an extra person using the space, water, and utilities.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA? Should we split the rent 3 ways or 2 ways AITA? I have a two bedroom apartment with one of my good friends. We signed the lease together and planned to split the rent 50/50. My roommate moved her boyfriend in.

Now, there’s a disagreement about how to split the rent.

I feel I might be a jerk because I suggested we should be splitting the rent evenly 3 ways with this change. But they think it should stay 50/50 since it’s still only two bedrooms, and they are sharing.

AITA for suggesting the three way split?

Most Reddit commenters sided with her, saying that if three people are living there, the rent and utilities should reflect that.

Whether it’s a full third or at least a contribution from the boyfriend, they agreed she’s not wrong for wanting fairness.

This person is questioning how she even moved the boyfriend in.

And this person says he absolutely needs to be paying rent, no questions asked.

When one lease becomes a threesome, someone’s wallet is bound to feel the squeeze.

