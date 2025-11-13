Woman Always Organized Her Friends’ Get Togethers, So When She Moved Away And Stepped Back From The Planning, Everything Fell Apart

It can be tiring when only one person does all the work.

This woman always organizes her group’s dinners, parties, and weekend outings.

When she recently moved away and stopped taking charge, her friends started making excuses.

Now, she’s starting to realize that all their fun depends on her effort alone.

AITA for not making the plans and arrangements for my group of friends anymore? I (30F) have this group of friends who love to go out. We go to dinners, parties, and make weekend plans. The problem is, no one in the group actually tries to plan or arrange anything. Ever.

This woman does all the planning and manages everything.

Whenever something comes up, everyone agrees it sounds fun. But somehow, it always ends up being me doing all the work. I handle reservations, sort out transportation, and coordinate who rides with whom. I also follow up on timings.

She recently moved away, and her friends started making excuses.

I recently moved away, so I’m not as close or available as I used to be. There’s a party tomorrow that we’ve known about for three weeks. Everyone said they’d be there, so I made the reservation, assuming we were all on board. Now suddenly, one girl says she can’t go because she doesn’t have a car. Another didn’t ask to change her shift like she said she would. And the first girl is now asking me to check how another girl is going and if she can catch a ride with her.

She got tired of being the go-to person, so she decided not to send reminders.

I’m honestly tired of being the “planner.” And babysitting grown adults who say they want to go out but never take responsibility for their own plans. This time, I didn’t send reminders or coordinate rides. I just assumed they’d manage on their own.

Now, everyone seems to back out of the party they planned three weeks ago.

Now, it feels like everyone’s backing out. Part of me wonders if I’m the jerk for stepping back and not helping like I used to. Or are they just distancing themselves and too polite to say it out loud? AITA here?

When you stop carrying others, you’ll know who really cares about you.

