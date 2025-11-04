Woman Asked Her Mother For Parenting Advice About Her 12-Year-Old’s Behavior, But When Her Mother Insulted Her Fiancé And Said The Child Was “Headed For Jail,” She Hung Up

Parents don’t always agree on how to discipline their kids.

What would you do if you asked your mom for parenting advice, only for her to start criticizing your partner and predicting your child’s future behind bars?

Would you sit through the judgment? Or would you hang up and take a break from her?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this exact situation and is now at odds with her mother.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for ending a phone call with my mother for her words? I (32f) and my fiancé (35m) have three kids together. Our oldest is struggling in school, staying on topic, and recently threw a pencil. I’ve had an email sent to me every week for 4 weeks with complaints about her being too loud or not doing her work. We are having her evaluated for ADHD at her upcoming doctor’s Appointment. The traditional methods haven’t worked with her, so yesterday I got a tote and told my child to put anything she loves to do in the tote, and she could earn one item back every day for good behavior and work being completed.

Her mother immediately found someone to blame.

She cried but agreed. The items included the Alexa, as she loves music, her drawing pad, pens/pencils/markers, etc. I called my mom to get her input. However, she immediately started in on my fiancé, saying he wanted to be “friends” with our child and let her stay up late when she was two years old. She’s now 12.

Frustrated, she hung up.

Then, she proceeded to say my child would be heading to jail in a few years. I immediately said “okay then” and hung up. My fiance is not perfect, but he is a good dad who makes sure his kids know love, helps with bedtime, and brings them to their after-school activities, etc. All I wanted was suggestions on what else I could try to ensure my child understood consequences. Kids don’t come with rule books. And I really wanted to bring up mistakes I thought my parents made with me when I was a kid, but I decided not to.

If her mother doesn’t stop, she’s going to turn the bad parenting angle around her.

I will if my mother cannot stop blaming her dad. My parents used to burn my toys in a fire pit if I didn’t clean fast enough. My dad used to drink and drive with me. My parents used to smoke in the house and car with me, used to have wild, drunk parties when I was a kid, and some unconventional disciplines. When burning our toys to teach us to clean wasn’t enough, there was a junk car out back of our house that we were made to “move into” for a day until sunset for not cleaning. Idk, I don’t feel she has much room to judge me. AITA?

