Woman Bought Her Boyfriend Her Favorite Snack Cakes For Christmas, So He Threw A Childish Tantrum When She Expected Him To Share Them With Her

One woman bought her boyfriend multiple boxes of his favorite snack cakes, assuming he’d have the common decency to share.

But when she asked for a bite, he threw a childish tantrum and left her questioning everything.

AITA: I wanted some LIttle Debbie Christmas Tree cakes for myself Over the weekend, my boyfriend asked me to purchase some “fat cakes” for him to take to work.

I obliged and came home with a total of six different boxes and kinds of fat cakes, including a box of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. I expected he would take some of each to work and leave some at home. We did not specifically discuss this, but six boxes is a LOT.

Yesterday, as he was leaving for work, I noticed he had a whole bag of fat cakes still in boxes and asked him if he had left any of the Christmas Tree Cakes for me at home. He had the entire box in his bag and proceeded to take them all out, throw the whole box, and then some of the other fat cakes on the counter before storming out. This has turned into a whole debacle and argument because I wanted some Christmas Tree Cakes. AITA?

