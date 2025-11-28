Woman Considers Cutting Up Her Ex’s Shirt After He Broke Up With Her And Blocked Her, But Her Roommate Thinks It Would Make Her Look Petty And Start Drama With Their Mutual Friends

It’s strange how something as simple as a forgotten shirt can keep you tied to someone who’s already gone.

So, what would you do if the same ex who broke up with you and then blocked you left some of his favorite clothes at your house? Would you find a way to get them back to him? Or would you consider altering one of them to make it your own?

In today’s story, a young woman finds herself dealing with this situation and is considering the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for cutting up my ex’s shirt My ex broke up with me 2 weeks ago. We were only officially together for a month, but he pursued me for quite a while before that, and we’d been talking for several months. He ended things because he doesn’t think we are a good match for reasons that even he admitted were pretty trivial. It wasn’t a super messy breakup, and I figured we were on okay terms. I still have some of his clothes that I was planning on returning to him if he asked, but then he blocked me out of nowhere (we went no contact after the breakup). I assume this means he just doesn’t really care about getting his stuff back, though I still have what he once called his “favourite hoodie.”

Her roommate thinks it’s a bad idea.

Now my issue is there’s a really cute oversized graphic tee that I want to cut/alter so I can wear it as an off-the-shoulder top. I asked my roommate, and she said I probably shouldn’t do it or at least wait a little longer to be more considerate, since there’s still a chance he wants it back and it’s only been two weeks. In my opinion, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal, as he already blocked me, and in my mind, that says he doesn’t care to get his stuff back. (Note: I am only planning on cutting up this one shirt and leaving his hoodie untouched.) I don’t want to come across as vindictive, and we do have some mutual friends, so I don’t want to stir the pot too much. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why she wants to do this, but it may be better to wait.

Let’s check out how the people over at Reddit think she should handle it.

