Woman Declined Her Cousin’s Destination Wedding Invitation, But She Was Accused Of Being Selfish And Letting Everybody Down

Taking care of mental health is just as important as honoring family obligations.

This woman was invited to her cousin’s two-day destination wedding, but she decided not to go so she could prioritize her mental health.

Some family members did not take this very well and accused her of letting everyone down. Is she really letting everyone down?

AITAH for not attending my cousin’s wedding because of my mental health? I (28F) have struggled with anxiety and depression for several years. Recently, my cousin (30M) invited me to his wedding, which is a two-day destination event. At first, I really wanted to go. But after looking at the itinerary and travel requirements, I realized it would be extremely stressful for me.

I explained to my cousin that I couldn’t attend because of my mental health. I offered to send a heartfelt gift and celebrate with him in another way once he returned. However, he responded angrily, saying I was being selfish and that family should come first. He also brought up that other relatives were making the effort to attend. He said I was letting everyone down.

I’ve been feeling guilty, but I know that forcing myself to go could trigger a serious mental health episode. My parents support my decision, but some extended family members have called me rude and uncaring. AITA for prioritizing my mental health over attending the wedding?

Prioritizing mental health is never selfish.

