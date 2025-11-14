Woman Found Out Her Fiancé Was Cheating 40 Days Before The Wedding, So She Turned His Tinder Account Into The Pettiest Revenge

Love can make people do wild things, but betrayal can make them do even wilder.

When a bride-to-be discovered her fiancé’s secret Tinder account, she decided to teach him a lesson he’d never forget.

What followed was the kind of revenge story you can’t help but root for.

Keep reading for the full story!

I changed my fiancés Tinder account I (30F) was engaged to my fiancé (32M)… until I wasn’t. Forty days before the wedding, I found out he was cheating. I had a dress, we had flights for a destination elopement — it was forty!!! days out, lol.

She found out his dirty little secret, so she ended things.

Anyway, he had a Tinder account and was telling women we were polyamorous if it came up. Well, before I fully called off the engagement, I went on his phone and changed the Tinder account. I don’t care if it’s petty or evil. We had two kids, a home, a whole life together.

But she didn’t stop there.

So, I changed the account. Replaced his photos with mine, deleted his bio, and even paid the like $8 fee so he could see how many likes were coming in. When he saw it, he freaked out.

She showed him he wasn’t the only hot commodity.

After maybe six hours, there were already thousands of likes — men trying to match with me. Shortly after, I made him leave (I own the home) and canceled the entire wedding. Needless to say, I am doing MUCH better these days.

This is just what this cheater deserves!

What did Reddit think of this petty revenge?

This commenter is glad she found out about his duplicity when she did.

Some revenge is worth every penny!

Take THAT, outdated gender roles!

This commenter expected this revenge to go a little differently.

She didn’t just cancel the wedding — she canceled the whole man!

She really swiped right with this petty revenge.

