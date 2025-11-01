Woman Gets Sick Two Times After Her Husband Brings Her Coffee And Breakfast, But The Reason Is He Didn’t Tell The Coffee Shop That She’s Sensitive To Dairy And Caffeine

Kind gestures can be so lovely. But some of the time, not so much. They can even be toxic.

See why this couple are fighting about a cup of coffee.

AITA for my husband bringing me coffee and breakfast Let me start by saying I am super appreciative of the thought behind this sentiment. However, my husband and I have been together for 10 years. I am very sensitive to caffeine and dairy.

Yet he doesn’t seem to care.

The other day he bought me a Chai latte and I drank it no questions asked. Then I went about my day and in the middle of yoga, I had to run to the bathroom. And I was done… I decided to go home because I felt truly awful. I thought maybe I was getting sick because I felt so bad. So I started to wonder if maybe the drink had dairy in it. I asked my husband and he said he didn’t know. Then I asked in kind of a annoyed tone if he asked for dairy free. He did not. I was ticked because 10 years is a long time and I’ve always had issues with dairy. I told him my favorite drink is a oat milk vanilla matcha because it’s dairy free and the caffeine doesn’t give me anxiety.

One would have thought that wasn’t a difficult request. Alas…

A few days later he does it again where he gets me a drink and a pastry. I’m super excited, but I take a drink it’s NOT an oat milk vanilla matcha. I’m hesitant to drink it after last time. So I start questioning him on what he ordered. He said he doesn’t know and he just asked the guy for something weak and dairy free. I was frustrated because he didn’t listen. We got into a big argument about me being ungrateful. I said I’m not ungrateful but I can’t drink the drink because I don’t want to feel terrible. I was really upset that he didn’t listen to me, but listened to a guy that does not know me or my body. So now I do feel like an jerk but also feel like I’m right about being upset. So is it true? AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

Yep. It’s not just about the coffee.

LOL seriously, though. Maybe this is weaponized incompetence.

The ingratitude!

I totally agree. This relationship isn’t healthy.

I hope she leaves him.

