Woman Got Kicked Out Of The House By Her Mom For Not Studying Enough, So She Decided Not To Invite Her To Graduation

This woman got kicked out of her mom’s house because she wasn’t studying enough for her exams. Now that she’s graduating, she’s thinking of getting back at her mom for being too strict.

AITA for not inviting my mother to my high school graduation? I (18F) recently got kicked out of my mother’s (42F) house. I was kicked out on my 18th birthday because I was not studying for my final exams as much as I was expected to. I was subsequently berated by my mother, and told that I was already failing and would lose my place in university ( I have been conditionally accepted, awaiting my final results). I have always been a hardworking student, regularly scoring 90s and academic achievements so these words cut deep coming from my own mother. Ever since, our relationship has been rocky and I haven’t been staying with her for over 2 months. She has told me that she will be moving 5 hours away this December because she doesn’t want to be near me when my results come out. She would not let me into the house for weeks until I came to fetch my cats.

This evening is my graduation ceremony. I did not fail high school, in fact, I did quite well. A few days ago, my mother reached out telling me not to go to the ceremony because I should be focused on studying and do not deserve the celebration. I decided to go despite that, and now that she has caught wind of it, she has been calling me to tell me that she’s hurt I wouldn’t want her at the event. For context, the graduation ceremony is based off of our preliminary exams (the set of exams, we write before the finals) I am wondering if I am the jerk because she is in fact my mother, whom I love. And I want to treat her kindly but sometimes she makes that extremely difficult to navigate.

