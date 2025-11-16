Woman Is Annoyed That Her Friend Always Seems To Have An Excuse Not To Get Together, So This Time, She Was The One Who Cancelled The Plans

Imagine becoming friends with a coworker, but years later, after you’ve both moved on to other companies, you’re still friends.

AITA for ending a 7-year friendship because she made me pay for my own ticket? I (32F) have been friends with “Anna” (36F) for about 7 years. We met at work and stayed close despite job changes and the pandemic. We talked almost daily either on the phone, text, or within a group chat with another former colleague. The problem I have is she almost never hangs out in person. In 7 years, we’ve maybe met up 2–3 times. I’ve invited her to dinners, concerts, even just hanging at home, but she always dodges or says she’s busy without suggesting alternatives.

I’ve grown rather frustrated. I’ve tried to be patient and supportive because she’s been through a lot: a dramatic breakup, weight loss surgery, major life changes, and a demanding job. I always checked in, called, offered to help, but I also always respected her boundaries. I told myself her distance was just temporary, and I gave her the benefit of the doubt for years.

She’s even ditched me before (for example she bailed on my birthday brunch, only letting me know when I reached out to ask where she was). At my wedding reception recently (no ceremony, just dinner and a party), she came for the meal but left right after.. meaning she was only there about an hour. That really stung, especially on such an important day.

This year I’ve probably invited her another 4-5 times and she declined every one. Still never inviting me to anything. I finally told her I was hurt. She apologized and suggested we go to a networking event together, even offering to “get” the tickets. Then a few days after we committed to plans, she messaged saying they were $100 each and asked if I was okay paying.

Money isn’t the issue here.. we both do very well and she even comes from wealth (her father is retired C-suite at an automotive company) but I’d taken her original offer to pay (or what I assumed was her paying) as a grand gesture to make things right. Walking it back just added to my frustration. Perhaps it was a misunderstanding… Under any other circumstances I would have just chauled it up and paid, I’ve never had an issue paying for myself ever and more often than not i tend to offer to pay for others.

I’ve also noticed she only really shows up when my life is messy (like during my divorce where I also had a new baby + a pandemic and challenging job). I also realized she’s job hunting and only suggested the networking event because I know more people. On top of that, I recently found out she applied at my husband’s company without ever telling me or asking for help. That’s not the issue here, but it added to the feeling that she doesn’t value our friendship.

So I told her I didn’t want to go anymore, then left our group chat, and haven’t spoken to her since. My husband thinks it was harsh since she finally agreed to hang out which is what II originally wanted, but I feel like the years of dodging plus the ticket thing were just too much. So.. AITA?

