Woman Let A Friend With Eczema Borrow Her Makeup, But She Didn’t Want To Use It After Her Friend Used It

If a friend asked to borrow your makeup would you let them, or would you refuse to share makeup?

In this story, one woman is caught off guard when a friend with eczema asks to borrow her makeup. She says “yes” but ends up regretting her decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not wanting to use my makeup that a friend with eczema used? I have a friend, Becky, who has severe eczema. I don’t really care about it, we hang out, hug, and I know it’s not contagious. Last week we were going out for a party and we went over another friend’s house to get dressed and dolled up. We sometimes swap clothes, no big deal, but I don’t really let anyone use my make up not that I didn’t want to but no one really asked me about it.

That was about to change.

That day Becky asked if she could use my eyeshadow. I said sure. Then she asked to use my cake foundation. It had a cushion applicator that you swipe/press on the cake to use. I was caught off guard and just said yes so she went to use it first.

She didn’t want to use the makeup after Becky used it.

Like I mentioned I know it’s not contagious but she had some open breakouts and I was kinda grossed out using the applicator and cake itself, after she patted it on her face with open sores. Like I know I’m not gonna get it but I just can’t with the sore fluids and all that, I think its unhygienic. Even if she patted it dry, I can’t help but feel grossed out. If she didn’t have a breakout at the time, I most likely won’t care. So I ended up not using foundation at all.

It really is unhygienic to share makeup.

Only one friend asked me why. I didn’t really say why I just said I didn’t feel like it. She made a big deal out of it saying I was judgmental and a bully because Becky’s eczema grossed me out. I explained that’s not true, and that it’s more of a hygiene thing. Now they’re all upset at me for being prissy and should’ve just said not to use it.

She is just used to saying “yes.”

Again, I was caught off guard. I was never asked to borrow my makeup, and I never really say no when it comes to sharing anything so I was on autopilot and said yes. Now I feel like an AH, because I was grossed out by it. I don’t care if it’s eczema or not, but I feel like I shouldn’t have to use someone that came in contact with anyone else’s open wounds or plasma. I haven’t spoken with any of them since Friday.

Forget the eczema. Sharing makeup is kinda gross and unhygienic.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Exactly. Just say no to sharing makeup.

Nobody should share makeup.

Someone with eczema weighs in.

Everyone agrees that sharing makeup is a bad idea.

Her friends aren’t very smart.

