Woman Let Her Husband And His Three Children Move Into Her Home, But He Wouldn’t Agree To Share The Expenses Equally With Her

Financial compromise is essential in any relationship.

This woman opened her home to her husband and his three children.

But instead of contributing fairly, her husband thought he was only responsible for paying for the “extra” expenses.

When she asked him to share the bills equally, a disagreement ensued between them.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for wanting my husband to split the bills evenly instead of just paying “his share of the overage”? I (40F) have been married to my husband (48M) for 2.5 years. In April 2023, his adult son (now 25) moved in with my daughter (12F) and me. Then, in August of that same year, his 17-year-old twins also moved in, along with my husband himself. So now, it’s me, my daughter, my husband, and his three kids all living in my house.

This woman pays almost every bill in the house.

Since moving in, my husband has only paid two water bills, maybe around $500 total. I pay the mortgage, electric, internet, and water/sewer (aside from those two bills he covered). I’ve been struggling financially, and for the first time in 13 years, I was late on my mortgage. I’ve asked him multiple times to help with bills, but nothing changes.

When she asked her husband to help with the mortgage, he dismissed her request.

Meanwhile, before he moved in, he sold his house in another state and made about $60,000 profit. Instead of putting that toward our life together, he spent at least $30,000 as a down payment on a C8 Corvette. Recently, I told him I needed help with the mortgage. His response was, “I don’t have that money right now.” So once again, the payment is late.

He said he’s only responsible for paying for the “extra” that he and his kids consume.

When I brought up splitting bills fairly, his idea was that he should only pay for the “extra” his family adds. For example, if the electric bill was normally $255 and this month it’s $260, he thinks his responsibility is just the $5 difference. Nothing toward the base cost. He also doesn’t think he should pay any of the mortgage, since “that amount has always been the same.”

She thinks this arrangement is unfair.

I don’t think this is fair. It’s me and my daughter, plus him and his three kids. That’s four people in the house who aren’t mine. Why should I be covering the majority when I’m already stretched so thin? Especially while my husband has a 2020 C8 Corvette, a C4 Corvette, a boat, and a Ducati Panigale.

Now, she thinks

We did talk about finances before we moved in. He was going to cover all of the upgrades on the house while I paid the necessities. But he hasn’t done any of that, and I’m still paying. His money gets to go to where he wants. So… AITA for expecting him to split bills evenly instead of only covering the “overage”?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and sensible.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You need to kick them out, advises this one.

Lastly, people are saying the same thing.

Marriage means sharing the good things, the bad things, and the monthly bills.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.