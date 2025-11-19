Woman Offered Mental Health Advice To Help Her Struggling Nephew, But Her Sister Said She Was Just Bragging About Her Degree

Giving advice to family often backfires, no matter how well-intentioned it is.

When one woman’s sister opened up about her son’s troubling behavior, she shared what she knew from years of working in social services.

But the reaction she from her sister got left her regretting she’d said anything at all.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for giving my sister a recommendation about her son’s behavior? I (27) have a master’s degree in social work. My sister (30) is an LPN, and she has a 4-year-old son. My sister called me worried because her son’s behavior at school has gotten worse. He did something bad in front of other students and has been more aggressive lately. She said she is worried about him being autistic.

She happened to know quite a bit about this subject, so she tried to chime in with some advice.

As I used to work as a care manager for youth with behavioral issues, mental health concerns, and various disabilities, I recommended calling for help and explained how they might assist. She said that they require a diagnosis, and I told her no — they can actually help her get one. I also mentioned that her son could receive in-home mental health therapy.

This, apparently, was not what her sister wanted to hear.

Then she got defensive and said I was “making it about my master’s degree” and that it wasn’t about me, it was about her son. She said she would look for a diagnosis on her own and decide after that. I ended the call since she was yelling at me. Then I texted her, “Sorry for giving a recommendation. It won’t happen again.” AITA for giving her that suggestion?

Some parents just aren’t open to feedback.

What did Reddit think?

This really wasn’t about the suggestion itself.

Neither of them handled this situation perfectly.

When parents are put in a difficult position, they can sometimes lash out.

No one ever said life would be easy.

She wasn’t trying to show off, just help, but apparently family can’t always tell the difference.

It was the right advice, but perhaps the wrong time.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.