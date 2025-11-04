Woman Politely Reminded Her Roommates To Unplug Their Hair Tools After Use, But They Did Not Take It Well

Shared living spaces require cooperation and, sometimes, common sense.

This woman was a college student who noticed a serious safety risk in her dorm bathroom.

Curling irons and straighteners were being left plugged in and left on the counter near sinks all day.

Keep reading to see how she handle the situation.

AITA for asking my floormates to stop leaving hair tools plugged in at the bathroom sinks after it actually burned my hand? Our dorm bathroom has three sinks and one outlet strip stuck to the wall above the counter. Lately, people have been leaving their curling irons and straighteners plugged in all day. It’s always sitting on the counter with the cords stretched across the sink basins.

This woman almost knocked over a plugged hair straightener on the bathroom sink.

Last week, I almost knocked over a plugged-in straightener while brushing my teeth. Another time, I picked up a curling iron that was still warm because I needed the counter space. I almost burned my hand. Plus, the cords dangle across the sinks where water splashes. It just feels like an accident always waiting to happen.

So, she wrote a polite note on the mirror, reminding her roommates to unplug their hair tools after use.

Before leaving for school, I wrote a reminder on the mirror with a dry erase marker saying to unplug hair tools after use. After coming back, I noticed that it is not there anymore, and I found it on the bathroom trash bin. I think my roommate took it as an attack. I don’t know where they came from, but I wrote it as polite as possible.

She’s annoyed by how careless and lazy her roommates are.

It just annoys me that what they see is me trying to avoid accidents, but not their carelessness and laziness. And for me unplugging something when you’re done seems like common sense. Am I wrong for asking them to unplug their stuff for just a basic safety?

Leaving hair tools plugged in all day really isn’t safe.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story on Reddit.

Short and straightforward.

This is a fire waiting to happen, says this person.

People are saying the same thing.

This person shares their daughter’s experience.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Being mindful about safety is never an act of overstepping.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.