Woman Skipped Going To Get Pizza With One Friend, So Everyone Thought She Was Playing Favorites When She Agreed To Pick It Up With Someone Else Instead

Sometimes the smallest choices in a group can shift the whole vibe.

What was supposed to be an easy pizza pickup during a group hang became a weird moment of tension between friends.

By the end of the night, it wasn’t about the food — it was about who went, and, more importantly, who didn’t.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to accompany a friend to pick up pizza, but then going when my close friend decided to go? Last night, I was with some friends at someone’s place. At some point, we ordered pizza, but it was a pickup special. When it was time to go, no one wanted to go.

Everyone seemed to have an excuse on why they couldn’t possibly be the one to get the pizza.

One of my friends said he couldn’t because he’d pulled a muscle at the gym. Another one of my close friends said he’d gone last time and was playing ping pong with another friend. Another friend and I were excused because “don’t make the girls walk that late in the cold,” lol. Anyway, the friend whose turn I guess it was (A) said he wasn’t going alone and then complained about it being too cold out.

Finally, one of her friends spoke up, so she decided to tag along too.

The friend who I’m closest to finally said he’d go and get it. I said I’d go too. I didn’t think much of it — I just thought it’d be a nice walk, and I didn’t want him to go alone.

But this created conflict.

Later, as me and the other girl were Ubering back, she told me that it was kind of savage to agree to go when it wasn’t A that was going, and that the vibe was a bit off. I said that it wasn’t about A at all — I didn’t mean it as a snub. AITA here?

Sounds like trouble is brewing in this friend group.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks this person really did a number on their friend’s feelings.

This situation really could have been handled more tactfully.

This is getting solidly into friendship-ending territory.

Self awareness is a virtue.

Sure, this person may not have meant to leave anyone out, but good intentions don’t always land the way we expect.

Maybe they’ll think twice before turning a pizza run into an accidental friendship test.

