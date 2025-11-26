Woman Stumbled Upon A Craigslist Ad She Was Interested In, So She Called The Number And Found Out These Ads Were A Petty Act Of Revenge From An Ex

Never underestimate an ex-partner who has been cheated on.

This woman saw a Craigslist ad she was interested in, so he called the number on the ad.

She learned that the guy didn’t post it, but his ex-girlfriend, who was trying to get back at him for cheating on her.

He admitted that his phone was flooded with endless calls and offers for things he never owned.

Wronged SO gets revenge on Craig’s List This was not me, but I got involved. I saw an ad on Craigslist for 45 free layer hens (chickens). Right age and good breed. It said, “Moving for work, must get rid of quickly. Take a few or take all.”

So, I called. The guy was irate. I got him talking because he was at his wit’s end. He told me that his girlfriend found out he was cheating when she went through his phone. She broke up with him, and he thought that was that.

But she started posting free stuff on Craigslist with his phone number. He was getting tons of calls all day and night. “Call anytime.” As soon as he got the post taken down, she posted another with his number.

One was a motorcycle he never owned — like he never owned any chickens. Another was free new fencing he couldn’t use. He lives in an apartment. A puppy he found. “Share half a big house cheap. I’m out of town most of the time for work.”

Whenever he could get a post taken down, she would post in a different category. He can’t change his phone number because it’s a work phone. What a petty revenge!

Now, that’s a creative way to get back at a cheating ex!

