Woman Threw Out Old VHS Tapes That Have Been Rained On And Stripped Of Their Covers, But A Determined Collector Wanted To Get Them From The Dumpster

Some people will go to great lengths for free items.

This woman was working at a small business that sells used books and other secondhand goods.

She saw some old and broken VHS tapes, so she threw them away.

But a customer wanted to take them, so he got mad when he learned that the tapes were thrown out.

“I don’t care if your VHS tapes are covered in food, I still want them.” I work for a small business that sells used books and such. When we receive VHS tapes, which we accept as a donation but do not pay for, we pack them in bulk containers. Then, we sell them for an inexpensive price in our monthly clearance sale. After that, they go on Craigslist for free.

I’m cleaning up the warehouse yard and notice that the tapes had been outside for longer than usual. There were maybe 20 to 25 tapes left. They had been rained and snowed on. Someone had taken the covers off of most of them for some art project or something. And the rest were golf videos from 1991. So I throw them out.

I continue my cleaning of the yard when a co-worker comes out and says: “Hey, (My Name)! Did you throw out those VHS tapes?” I say yes, and she says that a guy wants them and was wondering where they went. Not sure if he came into the store and saw the containers before I threw them out. Or if she was responding to a weeks-old Craigslist post. I explain the condition of the tapes and tell her to tell him that.

She comes back out a minute later and she’s like, “Yeah, he’s mad and won’t leave.” So I talk to the guy, who is middle aged, very tall, and visibly upset. Me: Hi, I threw out the rest of the free VHS tapes, but they’ve been out there for over a week. They’ve been rained and snowed on. Somebody stripped the cases from most of them, and the rest are old golf videos.

Guy: So, where are they now? Me: They’re in the dumpster. Guy: Ok, show me your dumpster. Me: I’m sorry, but I can’t have you in the dumpster for liability reasons. Guy: I don’t care if they’re covered in food, I want them.

This is odd because being a used book store, we don’t even serve food. I apologize for the inconvenience and tell him the dates of the next sale. Where he can buy VHS tapes for pocket change, including the dates of when we’d be getting rid of the remainder. This seems to placate him, and he leaves, and I return to raking leaves by the dumpster.

The guy pulls into our gated yard in a gold minivan, which is the shiniest and most obvious vehicle I’ve ever seen. This isn’t weird because, sometimes, people will unload boxes of books or whatever from their cars back there. But that’s not what he’s trying to do, because he sees me, panics, and then drives around the building. He gets stuck because there’s a locked gate on the other side. So, he slowly backs out and leaves.

