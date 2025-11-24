Woman Wanted To Be Supportive Of Her Boyfriend’s Favorite Meal, But He Called Her Unreasonable When She Gagged At The Smell

Everyone has certain smells they just can’t stand.

When one woman’s boyfriend started reheating his mom’s tripe, she worried love might not be strong enough to overpower her disdain for the odor wafting through their apartment.

AITA? My boyfriend reheats tripe his mom makes him. I get mad about the smell and he says I’m making him throw it out. My boyfriend’s mom makes him one of his favorite foods — tripe — every few weeks and sends it home with him. I’m generally sensitive to smells (bacon makes me gag, for example).

For about a week after he gets this food, he reheats it on the stovetop. Even with all the windows open and the fan going, the smell permeates the house. I shut myself in a room for hours, but I still smell it everywhere.

He’ll come into the room to talk and leave the door open. I’ll shout for him to close the door, and he’ll act like I’m crazy while the smell wafts in.

We get into fights over it — he says I’m unreasonable and that he’ll just throw it out if I’m going to be like this. I know it’s so sweet of her and there’s no way for him to make it without the smell, but it makes my house unlivable for hours. AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

He’s not wrong for enjoying his favorite food, but he is wrong for his apparent lack of concern for her feelings.

