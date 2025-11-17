Woman Was Supposed To Have Her Own Apartment On The Floor Above Her Parents, But Her Niece Moved In Instead And Refuses To Move Out

When parents get older, a lot of times it’s helpful for the kids to live nearby so that they can help out, but imagine being all grown up and actually living with your aging parents.

AITA for finally asking for the apartment back after my niece’s “temporary” stay turned into four years? ok so little bit of background, my parents own a 3 apartment house. I live on the main floor w them, my sister’s on the 2nd, and my niece (her daughter) has the top floor. That top apartment was actually supposed to be mine originally. I even helped pick stuff out when they remodeled it. but when it was done my niece moved in “for a while” and that was like 4 years ago lol I didn’t say much cause I didn’t want drama, figured it’d be temporary, but it’s been YEARS and I still have no space of my own.

Meanwhile I’m the one here helping my parents w everything, bills, chores, appointments, whatever, cause they’re getting older and need more help. The whole reason I was supposed to have that apartment is so I could be close by and still have some privacy. My niece makes good money, she could totally afford her own place nearby. I can’t right now.

Then recently she started dating an old friend of mine, someone I really don’t want in my life anymore. She brought him over w/out saying anything and it honestly ticked me off. I know I can’t control who she dates but I don’t think it’s crazy to be uncomfortable about it. She also dated my best friend before and I lost that friendship when it ended.

And her mom (my sister) has a secret thing going on w my other best friend’s married dad that’s probably gonna explode eventually and somehow I was the one everyone got mad at for being upset. so yeah it’s been a lot.

Anyway I finally texted her and said I need the apartment. Told her I’ve waited long enough, I’m not trying to screw her over or make her move tomorrow, but it’s time to start planning cause I need my own space. Also said just please let me know if she’s bringing that guy over. Instead of just talking to me about it, she ran and told her mom who told my mom, and next morning I wake up to my parents already mad at me.

My dad said I can’t tell her to move out and he won’t either. so basically nothing changes and I just have to “deal with it.” Now everyone’s acting like I’m selfish or trying to start crap. I love my family but I’m honestly just done being the one who has to keep quiet and live uncomfortably so everyone else can feel fine. So AITA for finally saying I need the apartment back and that I’m not ok w how things are?

