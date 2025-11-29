Woman Went To A Nearby Park Toilet While Her Partner Was Using The Bathroom, But He Accused Her Of Provoking And Gaslighting Him

Trust and communication are vital in any relationship.

AITAH for using a toilet in the park because my partner was taking too long in our only toilet My (33F) partner (38M) was in the toilet for about 20 minutes. I needed to go to the toilet when he went in. But after that long of waiting, I was busting.

So I went for a 5-minute walk in the park to the closest toilet at 9:30 p.m. I messaged him straight away to tell him that I was going to the toilet and that I’d be right back. He responded asking where, and I replied immediately, saying where I was. I was home within 10 minutes.

When I got home, he was upset with me because he couldn’t understand how I didn’t see it as weird. I acknowledged his perspective but tried to explain that I needed to go to the bathroom. And didn’t want to rush him out of the it. I also reminded him that I had messaged to let him know. He said I was intentionally provoking him and gaslighting him by making him feel like he had done something wrong.

Just because she tried to look for a solution doesn’t mean she was blaming him for the problem.

