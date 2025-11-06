Woman Wore Daisy Dukes To A Hobby Shop, So She Accidentally Got Mistaken For An Employee And Made Everyone Burst Out Laughing

A simple misunderstanding doesn’t always have to end up in awkward conflicts.

This woman went to visit her favorite hobby shop wearing a tank top and short denim shorts

Two strangers approached her and mistook her for an employee.

She jokingly told them that she would have been fired for wearing shorts to work.

Read the full story below to find out more.

I was wearing Daisy Duke shorts It was hot outside. So I was wearing a tank top and Daisy Duke shorts. I walked into the local hobby shop. I was also wearing my earbuds because I’m pretty antisocial.

This woman told the other ladies that she doesn’t work there.

I was down one of the aisles when a couple of women approached me. They asked me where an item was, and I said, “Oh, I’m not sure, sorry.” Then, they asked, “Don’t you work here?” Not in a Karen way, but in a “you seem to know your stuff” way. I said no, that I just like the store.

She jokingly said that she’d be fired for wearing shorts to work.

Then I said this: “If I worked here, I’m pretty sure I’d be fired for wearing these shorts to work.” We were all sharing a laugh right as the manager (who knows me as a regular) walked by and heard what I said. He started laughing and responded: “We love your business, but you are absolutely right about that.”

They apologized, and she thinks it’s a funny story to share.

They apologized, but I get it. Sometimes, it happens. What matters is how the parties involved react and respond. Sorry this wasn’t a crazy Karen story, but I still think it’s funny even now, after a year and a half.

Let's find out what others have to say about this.

A good sense of humor can turn any awkward moment into a great story.

