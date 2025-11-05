Woman’s Boyfriend Refused To Move His Dusty Coffee Maker, So Their Kitchen Turned Into A Battlefield

Every renter knows that when you’re working with a small kitchen, counter space is precious real estate. Only the essentials should be on the counter.

But what if you can’t agree about what’s essential?

When one woman tried to make room for an ice maker by moving an unused coffee machine, her boyfriend refused to give up his claim to the clutter.

Read on for the full story.

AITA I just want to organize the kitchen In the tiny kitchen that my boyfriend, my son, and two roommates share, there’s a Keurig that takes up a lot of our limited counter space. We also have a toaster, two air fryers, a blender, and some knives — normal kitchen stuff.

So when they brought home a new appliance, the lack of space could no longer be ignored.

We recently got a countertop ice maker, but there’s no room for it. It just sits on the largest part of the counter, and I would like it to move to where the Keurig sits. Mind you, none of us drink coffee. NONE. We use it for nothing — it just sits and collects dust, and I wash it off occasionally. That’s it.

Her boyfriend has been quite stubborn about this coffee pot in the past — and it’s making things more difficult for everyone.

But because my boyfriend thinks a kitchen should have a coffee pot, it cannot be moved. He will not budge on the matter and calls me crazy for wanting to get rid of “all his stuff.” I’m kind of lost for words. AITA for wanting to just move it off the counter?

It’s always frustrating when you just can’t seem to see eye to eye with someone.

What did Reddit think?

When you live as a unit, you have to make decisions as a unit.

Maybe if their other roommates chime in, her boyfriend will be more likely to budge.

If their relationship is going to thrive, it’s time to start ironing out some of these bumps.

It wouldn’t be Reddit without someone playing devil’s advocate.

She’s left wondering how a coffee maker turned into a hill to die on.

