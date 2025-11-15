Woman’s Friend Ignored Her Warning And Dialed A Scam Number, So Hackers Hijacked Her WhatsApp Account And Caused A Huge Rift In Their Friendship

Good intentions don’t always lead to good results, especially when it comes to dealing with scammers.

When one woman’s friend tried to “help” with a suspicious delivery call, she accidentally opened the door to a full-blown hack.

But when she confronted her about her carelessness, it only created a rift between them.

AITAH for Telling My Friend Not to Touch My Phone After a Scam? Last week, I got caught up in a WhatsApp scam after a fake “Blue Dart” courier agent claimed a delivery driver couldn’t find my address and insisted I call a number with weird codes to reach the driver.

My friend, wanting to help, tried dialing it even after I said it wasn’t necessary. She ended up using my phone and calling the number with the weird code.

Turns out that the extra # and * was a call-forwarding code. This led to all my calls, including WhatsApp OTPs, being forwarded to the scammer. Because of this, my WhatsApp was hacked, and the scum who hacked my WhatsApp sent out messages to my contacts asking for money. I had to scramble to sort it out, recover my account, and contact people through backup apps to tell them not to transfer any money.

I got angry and told my friend not to touch my phone again. Now things are awkward. AITA for snapping at her, even though she was trying to help?

