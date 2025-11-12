Woman’s Half-Siblings Criticize Her On Her Birthday, But When Their Mom Calls Them Out On It, They Claim It Was Just Banter

Imagine going to a sibling’s house to celebrate your birthday.

What would you do if the whole time you were there your siblings criticized you, just like they’ve done your whole life? Would you try to ignore the comments, or would you stand up for yourself?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation with her half-siblings, and she feels like they ruined her birthday.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for reacting when my siblings ruined my birthday. I (F26) have three older half-siblings (F35, F31, M30) from my mum’s first marriage. Different dads, mine was in my life 50/50 growing up. They’ve always called me ‘spoiled’ ‘dramatic’ ‘too sensitive’ and for years one sister called me bipolar because of mood swings (I now know I have ADHD). We had a period of getting on well, but for most of my life they’ve made digs that felt harsh even though they called them banter.

This doesn’t sound like much of a celebration.

Last sunday we got together to celebrate my birthday that was on the Thursday. My mum (F55) and I arrived at my brother’s. Sister S knocked £30 off a phone I was buying from her as my gift, brother G forgave £50 I’d borrowed, other sister K gave nothing (which I didn’t mind given her financial situation she has kids). No one gave a card. My mum gave me one and a gift on my actual birthday. My financial situation has been dire for the last few years so I’ve not been great with gifts or cards for birthdays and Christmas’s but it was my brothers birthday in June and I put £80 towards a ring for him from me and my sisters.

Couldn’t they at least be nice to her on her birthday?

The day was full of little jabs: When I expressed excitement about my new phone, G said, ‘Alright, we’ve all had a phone before’ I teased G about finally admitting to an incident from childhood, S (not in the convo) said, ‘You’re lucky that’s all he did, you deserved a lot more’ When I mentioned watching a film with K, S pulled a face and said ‘ew why would you wanna watch that?’ Individually small, but in the context of years of this, it stung.

Calling something a joke doesn’t make it funny when you’re the one being laughed at.

On the way home my mum and I agreed the vibe felt hostile. Later, my mum messaged the group saying she was disappointed in how the day went. I followed with a message suggesting we talk in person. They all denied wrongdoing, said it was just banter and that we all talk to each other like that. I don’t think that’s the case I don’t pick at their insecurities or label them with mental health conditions.

G said he treats everyone the same and won’t change for me. If I don’t like it, we don’t need a relationship.

She really can’t win with her siblings.

I feel like I can’t win, if I speak up in the moment I’m ‘too sensitive’ if I bring it up later I ‘should’ve said it at the time’ Their reaction hurt more than the comments themselves. I had a toxic relationship break down 18 months ago lots of cheating and emotional manipulation which they didn’t know about until it ended but there were obvious signs I wasn’t in a good place. K was supportive with phone calls and offers to stay at hers but S just said ‘I don’t know why you stayed with him for so long’ and G didn’t even acknowledge it. AITA for reacting when it felt like they ruined my birthday?

They did ruin her birthday. It doesn’t just feel like it. I’m glad her mom realized it too. At least her mom stood up for her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a recommendation to stop spending time with the half siblings.

She should celebrate her birthday with people who actually care about her.

This person can relate to how she feels.

Here’s some good advice.

Banter is cruel when you don’t find it funny.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.