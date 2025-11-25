Woman’s Hubby Refused To Turn On The AC During A Heatwave, So She Snapped His Snack In Half To Teach Him A Lesson

Couples always find new ways to test each other’s patience, especially when summer heat is involved.

What starts as playful teasing can quickly turn into a full-blown standoff in a 100-degree car.

But when one husband decided to delay turning on the air conditioner, he underestimated just how petty his wife could get.

Make me minorly uncomfortable? Enjoy you minorly mangled snack. Today it was hot in our neck of the woods. Not over 100°F yet, but well on its way there. My husband and I were running errands, which involved getting out of an air-conditioned car, doing stuff, and getting back into a car that was now slightly cooler than Satan’s Summer Home.

Our last errand was grocery shopping. I made sure to clip a coupon for a cheap hand pie — the type that’s around $1 when they’re on sale. I did this for my husband, as he adores them. Groceries acquired: we get in the car. He grabs the hand pie and gets in to drive.

Realizing that he does not have three hands, he laments that he can’t eat the snack until we are home. I graciously hold it for him and whine about the heat. Surprisingly, he does not start the car and gives me the “I’m going to be a minor ****” look. It clicks. He’s going to drag his feet to start the car so that I can be uncomfortable for longer. Big mistake.

I look at him with the “we were fine, but you chose violence and will regret this” look. Keys still in hand, he watches me in horror as I pick up his beloved snack. Realization hits, and he backpedals by starting the car and going, “ok, ok, ok, ok!” — but the damage is done. I look at him levelly and snap the pie and wrapper in two.

Car was cooled, we both laughed, and my husband got a deconstructed snack. I got labeled as being meaner than him, to which I replied that he knew this before and should not have picked the fight. I have been told that the snack turned out fine.

The lesson from this story was simple: never pick a fight with someone holding your food.

