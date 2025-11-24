Woman’s Husband Promised To Make Her Feel Special On Her Birthday, But When He Let Her Down Again, She Ended Up Celebrating Her Saddest Birthday Yet

Birthdays have a way of revealing how much people really pay attention.

So when one woman’s husband brushed off the one day she cared about most, it left her feeling alone in more ways than one.

AITA I 35F am upset with my husband 45M for not celebrating my birthday My birthday was a few days ago. Leading up to my birthday, my husband was sick with a cold I had the prior week. I still worked through my sickness, and it was a mild cold at worst.

My husband, however, was acting like he was on his deathbed and refused to get up for three days. I was a little upset with him but still brought him food and took care of him.

I was irritated because I knew he wasn’t as sick as he claimed — I heard him laughing loudly at TikToks and talking on the phone in the bedroom.

I knew he wasn’t going to do anything for my birthday because he had been “sick.” Don’t get me wrong — I wasn’t expecting big gifts or anything, but just some general celebration would have been nice. In addition, he knows I’m a huge birthday celebrator for our kids and for him.

I often talk with him about how my mom (who passed years ago) used to celebrate our birthdays and how loved that made us feel, and that’s why I’m so adamant about celebrating birthdays. He usually doesn’t do a great job celebrating my birthday, but I think I forget that every year and then feel sad when it comes around.

So basically, he got up on my birthday and went to work. At lunch, he asked if I wanted anything to eat, but it was only 11 a.m., so I said no, thank you. He came home saying he and my son needed to go to the store quickly to get a gift. I said at that point, let’s just go to dinner instead.

We did, and then we came home to eat the cake I made for myself — and he didn’t even offer to sing or light candles. Now he says I’m seeming distant, and he’s sorry, he’s just not good at celebrating. AITA for feeling hurt?

This commenter knows the pain of having your family dismiss a birthday.

Singing “Happy Birthday” is literally the least her family could have done.

She didn’t need gifts or grand gestures — just effort.

But somehow, that was still too much to ask.

