Woman’s Kid Faced A Mean Substitute Teacher Who Unfairly Punished A Classmate, So The Whole Class Came Together To Teach The Teacher A Lesson

Middle schoolers sometimes know when their classmate is being unfairly punished.

Here’s a story of a former teacher and a parent whose kid is in middle school.

When the substitute teacher sent one student to the office for no reason, the whole class decided to stand up together.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Middle Schoolers Get Petty Revenge on Mean Teacher My kid is in middle school. Today, they had a substitute teacher. I used to be a teacher, so my kid knows they better be nice and respectful. And they were… until the teacher started to get mean.

The substitute teacher sent one student to the office.

Mr. Meanie flips out and tells one student to go to the office. The student asks why. Other students start asking why. Then the whole class is asking why. Instead of explaining, Mr. Meanie calls the office. He says the student is “refusing” to go to the office and causing a disturbance.

The counselor gave the class a 10-minute break.

The counselor comes to get the student. And the whole class starts talking to the counselor at the same time, explaining what really happened. Mr. Meanie is livid and tries shouting over the students. Apparently, he was annoyed that the student was tapping her foot. So, the counselor gives the whole class a 10-minute break to leave the classroom while she “handles it.”

When the students came back, they all decided to tap their feet, too.

Well, my kid and their friends come up with their own plan on how to handle it. Class resumes, and exactly five minutes later, every single student starts tapping their feet. They make sure not to tap in unison or with any rhythm. They don’t stomp their feet or use their hands. It’s just a chaotic cacophony of thirty-ish students tapping their feet.

Mr. Meanie apologized.

Mr. Meanie freezes, slowly turns to the class, and says, “I’m sorry.” All the tapping immediately stops. My kid said the look on his face was just utter defeat. Middle school is not for the weak.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Never underestimate middle schoolers in unity.

