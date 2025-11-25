Woman’s Live-In Boyfriend’s Dog Sent Her To The ER, So She Tells Her Boyfriend He And His Dog Need To Move Out

Imagine dating someone who owns a dog that was raised to attack. Would you feel safe living in the same home as this dog? What would you do if the dog attacked you?

In this story, one woman lets her boyfriend and his dog move into her apartment, but the dog doesn’t exactly warm up to her. After an unexpected attack, she gives her boyfriend an ultimatum, but she’s wondering if that was the right thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for giving my bf an ultimatum after his dog sent me to the ER? Firstly, I LOVE DOGS. I LOVE ANIMALS AS A WHOLE. But my safety comes before them. My bf and I have been now living together for 7 months. When we met, he lived alone in an apartment with a 5 yr old male Belgian Malinois (for those who don’t know this breed, it’s the police dog used in k9). When my bf brought the idea to me about living together, I was concerned about having such a large dog, who apparently was trained to attack and be a guard dog.

My bf told me at the time he lived in an area where he was burglarized twice and since then got the dog for protection and trained him to be ruthless. I was obviously uncomfortable with this information. I told him he would need to be in his cage inside of my apartment until the dog gets use to me.

He agreed and moved in, I have since then fed the dog on my own in the mornings, allow him to smell me and give him a sit command before opening his cage. He has not shown me any aggression. He is walked several times a day, but I know keeping this kind of dog in a cage is not ideal. We planned to purchase a home together with a yard so he can roam free, but with unfortunate financial burdens we have to post pone those plans.

To get to the point, this past weekend I was on my balcony when my bf said he was going to bring the dog out on the balcony as well to get air. I was fine with this. I decided to go inside to grab a blanket when the dog came out the cage and charged at me. My back was turned and he bite down on to my buttcheek. When I screamed he let go and bite down again; it happened so fast I was in shock.

My bf of course grabbed him and put him back in the cage to come to my aid. Blood was everywhere and I was in such shock that I didn’t realize I was still screaming. My bf rushed me to the ER and when I got into the bed I said to him “you either move out and take your dog with you or give him up. It’s either me or him.”

He was absolutely apologetic, in shock too and even cried. He kept repeating that no one is going to take him because of the aggression and he doesn’t want to put him down either. I reminded him that we want a family one day and I will not be in a home with my children scared of their safety and mine. We would need a family dog that’s good with people especially kids. What if it was my face the dog attacked? What if it was his child? All this happened 4 days before my 35th birthday and I’m devastated. AITAH?

