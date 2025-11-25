November 25, 2025 at 2:15 pm

Woman’s Mother-In-Law Opened Their Wedding Cards The Day After The Event, But When She Confronted Her, Her Husband Sided With The Mom

Wedding gifts and letter

Unsplash/Reddit

When you marry someone, you basically get a second family.

But what would you do if your mother-in-law opened your mail or looked into your drawers? Would you prefer “keeping the peace” or would you risk ruffling some feathers?

The woman telling the story confronted her mother-in-law after she opened all of their wedding cards the day after the wedding, but now she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA MIL opens all of our wedding cards the day after the wedding?

My MIL (Nigerian if that matters) and I have always had a good relationship (from my understanding).

However suddenly, the day after I married my husband (her son) I found out that she opened all of our wedding cards.

This is something the bride and groom does together but no- she opens all of the cards.

Her husband doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

My husband had been in defense of his mother and says that ” I don’t have my priorities straight ” and “his family paid for the wedding ” blah blah …?

Why would any in-laws need to open any wedding cards?

She confronted her, but it didn’t help much.

I asked my MIL if she knew who opened the cards and that I find that to be disrespectful.

Her response was to call my husband yelling and hyperventilating , basically putting on a show.

I personally look at her completely different now that she’s crossed clear boundaries and betrayed my privacy in that way.

Am I overreacting?

AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Asking the important questions.

Screenshot 1 c6be0d Womans Mother In Law Opened Their Wedding Cards The Day After The Event, But When She Confronted Her, Her Husband Sided With The Mom

Proceed with caution.

Screenshot 2 efe650 Womans Mother In Law Opened Their Wedding Cards The Day After The Event, But When She Confronted Her, Her Husband Sided With The Mom

Probably.

Screenshot 3 5c6e59 Womans Mother In Law Opened Their Wedding Cards The Day After The Event, But When She Confronted Her, Her Husband Sided With The Mom

Someone shares their experience.

Screenshot 4 eb42c7 Womans Mother In Law Opened Their Wedding Cards The Day After The Event, But When She Confronted Her, Her Husband Sided With The Mom

Solid advice.

Screenshot 5 db85ce Womans Mother In Law Opened Their Wedding Cards The Day After The Event, But When She Confronted Her, Her Husband Sided With The Mom

Someone saw a similar situation first-hand.

Screenshot 6 517238 Womans Mother In Law Opened Their Wedding Cards The Day After The Event, But When She Confronted Her, Her Husband Sided With The Mom

Saying this was a red flag is an understatement.

She needs to be strategic from now on.

