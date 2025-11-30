Workers’ Managers Implemented A Loose Dress Code For Casual Fridays In An Office, So One Employee Showed Up Looking Like He’d Been Working In His Garden All Morning

Casual Friday means a lot of different things to a lot of different people…

Some people might just skip wearing a tie that day and others, well, you just never know.

Take a look at how this guy handled Casual Friday at his office.

Casual Friday dress code. “A place my dad used to work had a policy of dressing formally Monday – Thursday and then had ‘Casual Friday.’

Come on, people…

About 90% of people got the idea but there were a handful of people who needed to be informed that ‘Casual Friday’ does not mean ‘wear your gym clothes to work day.’ Rather than talking to these few people individually and asking them to dress nicer, management decided to implement a dress code for Casual Friday: Button down shirt with a collar Khakis or slacks Closed toe black or brown shoes So one guy (who normally dressed fine) shows up looking like he’s just finished weeding his backyard.

LOL.

He had a button down shirt, not tucked in, with dirt and grass stains on the sleeves. The frayed bottoms of his Kaki pants were a good six inches above his ankles so you could clearly see that he wasn’t wearing any socks with his black sneakers. My dad asked him if he had been gardening and he responded by gesturing to his outfit and saying: “I am in full compliance with the dress code”.”

He technically didn’t break any rules here…

