Worried Son Took His Mother To A Doctor’s Appointment And Saw Her X-Ray, But Instead Of Gaining Answers, His Questions Made The Doctors Angry

When your parents are sick, it’s hard not to worry.

If you were at a doctor’s appointment with your parent, would you wait patiently for the doctors to tell you what they noticed, or would you point out what you noticed?

When the son in this story attended an appointment with his mother, it was only natural that he had questions.

But the doctors’ response was far from what he expected.

AITA for pointing something out in my mother’s x-ray on the doctors phone? My mom had an appointment with the doctor today, and I (her son) went with her. There, one of the doctors was showing another doctor (both female) my mom’s x-ray on her personal phone. I wanted to point something out in the x-ray, so I got up and went to the side and pointed it out.

But that was where everything suddenly got out of hand.

Suddenly the other doctor, who was seeing the x-ray, got angry. She told me I shouldn’t watch anything on the other doctor’s private phone. I told her I was just trying to point out something on the x-ray, but she was adamant, so I left it at that.

I personally do not believe I have ever been unprofessional with any of the doctors involved. At the very most, I have been inquisitive about the procedure. AITA?

Sure there are privacy rules in place for a reason.

But if the doctors are looking at something in front of a patient or their family members, they have to accept that they are likely to see too.

It’s certainly not his fault for seeing.

This physician thought that the doctors were fully in the wrong here.

While others explained that some doctors are simply like this, and don’t like being questioned.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the issue could be that it wasn’t his x-ray.

He had questions, and a right to have them answered.

